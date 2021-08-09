Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa extends Covid curfew for another week, CM says focus on positivity rate
india news

Goa extends Covid curfew for another week, CM says focus on positivity rate

Chief minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will remain in place as long as the positivity rate does not fall. Goa logged 61 new cases on Monday taking the overall tally to 1,71,944.
Same conditions and relaxations will in place in Goa to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Goa government on Monday extended the state-level curfew for another week with the same conditions and relaxations in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. Chief minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will remain in place as long as the positivity rate does not fall.

The country’s tiniest state registered 61 new Covid-19 infections on Monday taking the total tally to 1,71,944, while 148 patients recovered from the viral disease. A health department official said the death toll rose to 3,164 after four more patients succumbed to the infection during the day. Goa now has 896 active cases of coronavirus, he said.

On Sunday, the government said the curfew that was supposed to come to an end on August 9 would continue till 7am on August 16. In its last order, the authorities had allowed bars and restaurants to operate at half its capacity till 11pm. Casinos, spas and massage parlours, cinema halls and multiplexes, besides educational institutions continue to remain shut. Gyms and swimming pools have also started functioning with 50 per cent capacity, while indoor and outdoor sports complexes are operating without spectators.

Fish markets and stores in shopping malls are also open.

(With inputs from agencies)

﻿

