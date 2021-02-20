Home / India News / Goa government earmarks 5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
The official said that under this scheme, the state aims to train 2,500 youths in a year, which will provide employment opportunities to them.
PTI, Panaji
The Goa government has earmarked five crore for the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2021, which aims to provide employment to the youths, a senior official has said.

The Goa Cabinet had approved the scheme on Wednesday.

A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI on Friday that the government has earmarked five crore for the scheme, which would be implemented through the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

"The state government will sign MoUs with private players to provide employment to the youths from Goa under this ambitious scheme," he said.

The scheme will provide work experience to the students, which will make them employable.

The state government will pay remuneration to each selected youth during the programme, the duration of which will depend upon the kind of training one has opted for, he added.

