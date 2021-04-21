Goa healthcare under severe stress amid record Covid-19 numbers

Goa’s healthcare infrastructure was under severe stress amid a record rise in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday when infections crossed one thousand mark for the first time and 26 deaths were recorded-- the highest since the pandemic outbreak. Official data showed the positivity rate on Tuesday touched 32% -- meaning one among every three persons tested, was found positive.

As it made a grim record with 1,160 infections on Tuesday, the state also witnessed a shortage of oxygen beds in government-run hospitals and a three-day backlog in releasing RT-PCR test results. Under severe stress, the government roped in the private sector to provide at least another 250 beds within a week and ordered cancellation of all non-Covid elective surgeries for a month, barely a day after the chief minister assured residents that there was no “shortage of medical facilities and expertise”.

“In most cases it has been observed that the deaths occurred due to late admissions to the hospitals. Therefore, I humbly request everyone to take symptoms seriously, and if observed, to immediately rush to the nearest hospital. There is no shortage of medical facilities and expertise. Delaying medical care will only decrease chances of recovery,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday when 17 deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours-- the highest daily count, before it was overtaken on Tuesday with 26 deaths.

A reality check shows that while non-oxygen beds were available in Covid-care centres, oxygen beds in government-run establishments had run out. The Goa Medical College, which set aside 185 non-ICU (intensive care unit) beds for Covid care, was dealing with a patient load of 242. At the ICU, only five of the 20 beds were available as of Monday night.

“[I] Couldn’t arrange a bed with oxygen for someone tonight in Goa. The patient has passed away, his wife is wailing. Young couple. In tomorrow’s health bulletin, he will be a statistic,” Shruti Chaturvedi, who has been volunteering to help patients in Goa find beds, tweeted on Tuesday.

The situation on Tuesday made the CM accept that the situation was “worrisome”.

“Today (Tuesday) we had 26 unfortunate deaths caused by #COVID19. The rise in cases is worrisome. A High Level meeting will be held along with the State Disaster Management Authority tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Ministerial Block, Porvorim to discuss the further plan of action to contain COVID,” Sawant said. Some new measures were expected after the meeting on Wednesday, said officials.

In the interim, the private hospitals have been requested for additional beds since official records showed that several patients at the overstretched premier Goa Medical College and Hospital were left lying on stretchers.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said Goa’s private hospitals agreed to help when approached on Tuesday.

“The representatives (of private hospitals) have voluntarily decided to increase their bed capacity... by reserving 250 additional beds in their respective facilities. My sincere gratitude to them for this gesture,” Rane said on Tuesday.

Speaking to HT, a leading doctor at Goa’s Manipal Hospital said, over the next week, around 300 additional beds will be made available by private hospitals.

“If there is coordination between hospitals then the capacity can be increased even further... some small hospitals can dedicate themselves entirely to Covid management and others can deal with others like cancer and heart patients,” said the doctor. He added that managing two categories of patients requires separate staffing, which adds avoidable stress to the system.

“The government can coordinate this and have a single point of contact for those requiring hospitalisation,” he said. Rane said a nodal officer will be appointed to ensure seamless coordination.

Rane also instructed the heads of departments in the state health facilities to cancel all planned non-emergency, non-Covid surgeries till 15th May, allowing only scheduled chemotherapy and dialysis.

CM Sawant’s handling of the Covid-19 resurgence has been criticised, specially his persistent refusal to screen tourists. Sawant claims screening will affect tourist arrivals-- bad news for a state dependent on tourism for economic survival. His government has also not heeded to demands to postpone or cancel school examinations for class 9th and 10th.

“It’s high time people impose a self-lockdown, this government just wants to fill up its pockets claiming the economy will collapse if they imposed a lockdown. Economy can never be above life,” Manthan Laad, a resident of the state, said.