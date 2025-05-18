Goa land for yoga, cows, not pleasure, says chief minister Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant, Goa's chief minister, said on Saturday that the coastal state – which draws tourists from all across the world for its casinos, coasts and party culture – isn't the land of pleasure but the land of yoga, devotion and cows. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant addresses the Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav.(PTI file photo)

Addressing an event in Goa on Saturday, the BJP politician said Goa is much more than a bhog bhoomi (the land of pleasure). He described it as a "yog bhoomi (land of devotion and yoga) and go-mata bhoomi (land of cows).

"Earlier, whenever people used to come to Goa, they used to think that this is bhog bhoomi (land of pleasure). But, this is not bhog bhoomi, it is yog bhoomi (land of devotion and yoga) instead. This is go-mata bhoomi...Over here, there is the ashram of Sanatan Sanstha as well," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Pramod Sawant further said Goa’s culture and ancient temples have become a major draw for tourists, who earlier visited the coastal state for “sun, sand and sea”. He said the temples in Goa are not under government control and instead are managed by the local communities that have maintained age-old traditions.

“In the past, people visited Goa to witness sun, sand, and sea. That has changed now. Tourists are arriving here to experience our rich culture and grand temples,” he said at the ‘Shankhnad Mahotsav’ organised by Sanatan Sanstha at Ponda.

Sawant said Goa has the cleanest and most beautiful temples, which have become an attraction for visitors.

“The government has no involvement in the management of the temples in the state,” he added.

He praised the Sanstha, headquartered in Ramnathi village in North Goa, for “making people spiritually conscious” and promoting Sanatan Dharma through various platforms.

People have started coming to Goa for spiritual experiences, he added.

With inputs from PTI