Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa CM Pramod Sawant orders magisterial probe in temple stampede

PTI |
May 03, 2025 04:52 PM IST

At least six people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in the stampede

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the stampede at a temple festival in North Goa, in which at least six persons were killed and more than 70 others injured.

Police personnel at the site after a stampede broke out at a village during a temple festival, in North Goa district, Saturday, May 3, 2025(PTI)
Police personnel at the site after a stampede broke out at a village during a temple festival, in North Goa district, Saturday, May 3, 2025(PTI)

The incident occurred around 3 am on Saturday at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, about 40 km from Panaji.

The stampede broke out as thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes to the temple for the annual festival. Sawant visited the state-run North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa, where some of the injured were admitted. Later, he also visited the site of the stampede.

In a message posted on X in the afternoon, the CM said, "A magisterial inquiry will be instituted to thoroughly investigate the incident at the Shirgaon Jatra. I will shortly be chairing a high-level meeting to review the entire situation and ensure appropriate action is taken."

Talking to reporters at the site earlier in the day, Sawant said he has asked for a detailed inquiry into the incident. "We will make the report public," he said. He said precautions would be taken for all temple festivals in the state to prevent such incidents.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Goa CM Pramod Sawant orders magisterial probe in temple stampede
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On