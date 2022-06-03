Goa launches Vigil App to report violations along beaches

PANAJI: The Goa government has launched a mobile app enabling people to report violations along the state’s beaches directly to the tourism department.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched the Beach Vigil App, which will allow users to report violations like drinking/cooking on the beach, unattended litter, illegal hawking, touting for services like massages, tattoos as well as illegal services.

“This is a unique reporting app that will help concerned well-meaning citizens to complain and seek redressal. The aware citizenry can bring things to our notice so that the service delivery can be fine-tuned accordingly,” said director of Tourism, Nikhil Desai.

The stakeholders can report violations like deck bed extension, garbage, waste littering, hawkers selling items/food, beach weddings or events, drinking or cooking at the beach, illegal structures, sound pollution, vehicles on the beach, massage, tattoo touts, illegal water sports, etc.

In 2019, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act banning alcohol consumption in tourist places including drinking in the open, cooking in the open, littering and breaking glass bottles.

Contravention of the provisions will invite a fine of ₹2,000 and in case the violation is committed by more than one person in a group, the group will have to pay ₹10,000.

With the travel restrictions no longer in place, Goa tourism footfall has returned to pre-pandemic levels and has brought with it the renewed problem of litter along the beaches.

Violations which will be reported through the app will be actively monitored by the tourism department who will direct its agencies including the beach cleaning agency, the lifeguarding agency or its own tourism wardens or the Goa police to act on the complaints received.