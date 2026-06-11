...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Goa medical intern found dead at Dona Paula beach, suicide suspected

The intern doctor, who hailed from Kerala, was found by locals at Hawaii Beach, who informed the police.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 08:19 pm IST
By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A 23-year-old intern at Goa Medical College was found dead at Dona Paula beach in Panaji on Wednesday evening, with preliminary investigations suggesting it to be a case of suicide, police said.

The police are investigating the case and circumstances surrounding her death.(HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma representational)

The intern doctor, who hailed from Kerala, was found by locals at Hawaii Beach, who informed the police.

“The postmortem examination was conducted on Thursday after the arrival of her family from Kerala. The doctors have reserved the cause of death pending analysis of the viscera,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Also Read | Gujarat govt to build medical college hostels damaged in AI-171 crash: Minister

The officer said the autopsy found a needle injury on her left arm. He added that police suspect the student died by suicide, as empty vials of an anaesthetic and a muscle relaxant were found beside her body.

The intern was scheduled to travel back home, where her parents, both doctors, live. “The body was handed over to the family after the completion of formalities,” an officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
goa medical college beach goa police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Goa medical intern found dead at Dona Paula beach, suicide suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.