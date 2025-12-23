Goa nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta booked for allegedly using forged documents to obtain license

The Goa police on Tuesday booked Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, for allegedly using forged documents to obtain a trade licence for the establishment. Goa nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta booked for alleged forgery. (HT_Print)

According to police officials, Gupta allegedly submitted a forged health department certificate to secure the licence. A case has been registered in this regard at the Mapusa police station in North Goa district, PTI reported.

A senior police officer said the action forms part of the ongoing investigation into the fire case. Authorities are examining the documents submitted during the licensing process, and further investigation is underway. He is currently in the custody of the Anjuna police station.

A total of 25 people, including 20 staff members, were killed in the massive blaze that erupted at Birch by Romeo Lane.

How fire erupted

Goa police chief Alok Kumar said the police received an alert shortly after midnight. “An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23... The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings,” the DGP said, as per news agency ANI.

Describing it as “a very painful day” for the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised swift action for those found responsible for a fire, caused most probably by a cylinder blast, that killed 25 people in the early hours of the day.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” the CM posted on X.