Goa nightclub fire triggers Delhi crackdown; only a few hotels, clubs meet fire safety norms

Just 52 hotels and 38 clubs operating in Delhi currently hold valid fire safety certificates, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has said, highlighting major gaps in compliance in the capital’s hospitality sector. New Delhi, India - Dec. 8, 2025: A view of the Romeo Lane Restaurant owned by Saurabh Luthra owner of the Nightclub in Goa where the fire tragedy occurred resulting in the death of 25 people at Civil Lines, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 8, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The figures have assumed urgency amid intensified checks and police action following a fire at a nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people.

A source linked to restaurant associations said the data underlined how deeply unorganised and unregulated the hospitality industry in Delhi is, according to a PTI report.

He stated that the city has over 50,000 restaurants, more than 5,000 hotels and over 1,000 nightclubs, but only a fraction have secured fire-safety certification.

What are the norms for issuing certificates?

"Restaurants that serve liquor require an excise certificate, a fire safety certificate and the FSSAI permit. But the sector is very unorganised, and several hotels, restaurants and clubs do not procure or even apply for a fire safety certificate," the source said.

He added that the DFS has specific norms on the minimum area required for issuing certificates.

"A tragedy can happen anywhere, and it is also the responsibility of hotel, nightclub and restaurant owners to keep all fire-dousing equipment functional and updated. It is very strange that only 52 hotels and 38 clubs in a city like Delhi have valid fire safety certificates," he said.

A DFS official said fire safety certificates are issued to restaurants with a built-up area of 90 square metres and above.

Special focus after Goa fire incident

The focus comes after a fire killed 25 people in a Goa nightclub.

As part of its investigation, a Goa Police team arrived in Delhi on Monday and searched the residence of the nightclub’s owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, in Hudson Lane near Delhi University.

So far, the Goa Police has arrested the club’s chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur.

Another employee, Bharat Kohli, who handled daily operations at the club and lives in Sabzi Mandi in north Delhi, was detained in the capital.

With Christmas and New Year crowds expected to swell, Delhi Police have announced heightened vigilance across party hubs in the capital.

A police officer said clubs, bars, restaurants and event venues have been directed to review their fire safety compliance, ensure extinguishers are functional, exits are unobstructed and electrical loads are strictly monitored.