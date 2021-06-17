Goa not opening for tourism until 100% coverage of 1st dose of Covid vaccine: CM

Goa will not open for tourism until the state had administered at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its population, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. The government has set the deadline of July 31 for the same.

Speaking at a public function, the chief minister said, “Over the last three days, we have done the third edition of the Tika Utsav and more than 50,000 people have taken the vaccine. We are targeting a 100% completion of the first dose by July 31. All those above 18 years of age should walk in for vaccine.”

He said the state cannot be opened for tourism yet as “we still need to take precautions. The positivity rate has to come down to below 5%...and the vaccination rate needs to go up.”

Also Read | Goa Congress chief says central leadership to decide on pre-poll alliances

The CM, who also met industry stakeholders earlier this week, said that any decision regarding opening up for tourism would be taken after July 31. This puts to rest speculations within the state on the best way to open up for tourism amid the pandemic.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), an industry body, suggested in its memorandum to Sawant, “Entry into Goa (at least) till October, 2021 should be done based on a compulsory RT-PCR test or antibody test or full vaccination certification or be made to undergo rapid testing on payment at the border check post or railway or bus station. There should be no entry without the above measures.”

Deputy chief minister and tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had said that only those who have been vaccinated be allowed to travel to the state.