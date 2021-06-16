Home / India News / Goa Congress chief says central leadership to decide on pre-poll alliances
Goa Congress chief says central leadership to decide on pre-poll alliances

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar's statement comes ahead of the four-day visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Dinesh Gundu Rao, who will arrive in Goa on Thursday to work on reorganising the party.
PTI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:37 PM IST

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said a decision on a pre-poll alliance for the 2022 state Assembly elections will be taken by the party's central leadership after consulting local leaders and cadres.

Chodankar's statement comes ahead of the four-day visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Dinesh Gundu Rao, who will arrive in Goa on Thursday to work on reorganising the party.

"The central leadership will take a decision on alliance after consulting local leaders, cadres and taking people's opinion,” Chodankar said.

When asked about the Goa Forward Party's willingness for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, he said the party's state has nothing to do with the decision on an alliance, it will only provide inputs.

Chodankar had tendered his resignation from the post of GPCC president, after the party's defeat in Zilla Panchayat election, which is yet to be accepted by the party high command.

The Congress has a “strong presence” in 30 (out of 40) Assembly constituencies and can add four to five more constituencies to its kitty in the coming days, the party leader said.

