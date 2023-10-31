Goa Police arrests Harish Hemnani in sextortion case, gets custody for 7 days: Cop

PANAJI: Harish Hemnani, who is the prime suspect in a bunch of sextortion cases being investigated by the Goa Police, has been arrested and remanded in police custody for seven days, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

A Goa court remanded Harish Hemnani in police custody for seven days (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, Hemnani led a gang of women who would accuse their victims, usually businessmen, if they did pay up. Harish Hemnani was on the run for more than two months and was picked up by the Goa Police on Saturday. He has been remanded in police custody for seven days.

“Harish based himself in Goa and was coordinating the network of extortion using women he had roped in to lure men. He was part of a larger network and we are on the lookout for more suspects in the case,” said superintendent of police (Crime) Nidhin Valsan.

Harish Hemnani is the fourth person to have been arrested in this case. In late August, the Goa police arrested three people, including two women, on charges of extorting money from businessmen by threatening to file rape cases against them.

The Goa Police investigation into these cases started following an extortion complaint filed by a Gujarat resident Kiran Patel who alleged that the suspects threatened to implicate him in a rape case if he didn’t pay up.

