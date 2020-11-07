Goa police lodge case after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gets threatening SMS

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:27 IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has allegedly received an “obscene, derogatory, abusive and threatening” message from an unknown international number with the unidentified person also seeking ransom, police said Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the Chief Minister’s Office the Panaji Police registered an offence sections 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation via anonymous communication) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at the Panaji town police station.

The Chief Minister’s office didn’t release the text of the message he allegedly received on his personal mobile number except to reveal that it was received from the number +5732038836.

Earlier in January this year, Goa PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar had claimed he received an extortion message which led to the arrest of three persons.

According to Pauskar, he had received a call from an unknown number seeking ₹3-crore failing which the caller said he would ‘fix’ him the way they had fixed others earlier if he failed to cough up the money.