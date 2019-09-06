Goa Police sends teams to Bhopal, Bangalore to look for absconding swimming coach

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:30 IST

The Goa Police has dispatched teams to Bhopal and Bangalore in search of Surojit Ganguly, the swimming coach accused of molesting a 15-year-old swimmer under his care.

The Mapusa Police, however, have expressed confidence that they are close to a breakthrough and will apprehend him ‘very soon’.

“We are confident we will catch him very soon. We have dispatched teams to Bhopal and Bangalore and are also looking for him in other places,” Kapil Nayak, Police Inspector of the Mapusa police station said.

Based on the girl’s complaint and the statement she provided to the police, Ganguly has been booked for rape and molestation of the 15-year-old student over a period of six months between March and August.

The alleged incidents took place at the Peddem Sports Complex in Mapusa town in North Goa, where Ganguly was brought in as a coach owing to shortage of coaches. The girl’s family returned to West Bengal before highlighting the issue via social media and filing a police complaint.

Ganguly has been absconding ever since the complaint was filed.

The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the coach after a video of him molesting the 15-year-old swimmer he was training emerged online.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced the termination via his twitter handle after the incident was brought to his notice.

“I have taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I am asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations and disciplines,” Rijiju tweeted.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:30 IST