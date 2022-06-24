Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goa Pollution Control Board plans to set up real-time noise monitoring systems
india news

Goa Pollution Control Board plans to set up real-time noise monitoring systems

Mahesh Patil, the Board chairman, said the systems will ensure authorities have no excuse for inaction on complaints
(Shutterstock)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByGerard de Souza

The Goa Pollution Control Board is planning to set up real-time noise-level monitoring systems to check violations of norms related to noise pollution.

Mahesh Patil, the Board chairman, said the systems will ensure authorities have no excuse for inaction on complaints. “Noise is an issue in a tourist place like Goa. Today the technology is available with noise level equipment that cannot only give you the noise levels online but which direction it is coming from. The noise data will come to our office...also police are supposed to act,” Patil said.

He added they were thinking about developing an app to provide information on noise pollution related to late-night parties. “Nobody can say that there is no evidence because the equipment and data will be available. We have to be proactive and adopt technology but the response is more important.”

The state government, in 2019, told the Bombay High Court at Goa that it is considering developing an app to allow people to report cases of noise pollution. Residents have long complained about police inaction on complaints about noise pollution under pressure from nightclubs.

In March 2007, the court directed the government to form citizen committees on noise pollution to ensure relevant rules are enforced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP