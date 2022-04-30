Goa receives 6th highest average rainfall for April since 1901, says IMD

Panaji: Goa received its sixth highest average rainfall for the month of April dating back to the year 1901 (when recording first began), with an average rainfall of 52 mm per day across the month, the Indian Meteorological Department has reported.

The IMD Goa office in a statement has revealed that this year’s rainfall is well beyond the normal average rainfall of around 7.5 mm per day.

“For Goa, state average rainfall of 52 mm was recorded in April 2022, the 6th highest for April as per available data from 1901.(Please note that the number of stations reporting daily rainfall was 2 in 1901,which increased gradually to 13 by 2013),” the Department revealed.

Goa has witnessed thunder showers almost every night for the month of April that were accompanied by gusts of wind that led to trees being uprooted resulting in snapped power lines as well as damage to property.

Simultaneously, the coastal state has witnessed soaring temperatures and high humidity making for a very unpleasant experience.

“At Panaji, April 2022’s highest maximum temperature of 36.2°C was recorded on 22nd April, which is the 8th highest value for the month of April at Panaji. The highest for April at Panaji is 39.8°C on 7th April 1989,” the Met Department indicated.

The maximum temperature at Panaji exceeded 35°C on three days in April 2022. The highest reading for April at Panaji is 9 days in April 2010. The minimum temperature in Panaji exceeded 27°C on four days in April 2022. The highest for April is 18 days in April 1973.

It was back in 1937 that Goa witnessed high rainfall in the month of April with the average rainfall per day that year being recorded at 229 mm.

