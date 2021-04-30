Goa resident doctors threaten to withdraw services at Covid hospitals

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors has threatened to withdraw their services at Covid-19 hospitals if the government fails to check the violence against doctors and damage to equipment as the second wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals and triggered a shortage of beds.

“It saddens us immensely that even after giving our best efforts, while being crippled by a lack of adequate facilities, oxygen supply, beds, manpower, etc we have been at the receiving end of multiple threats and violent incidents...” the association said in a statement. It added resident doctors are at the receiving end of abuses for lack of beds and other facilities. “...if any further violent incident happens to any resident doctor or staff... we, the 300-odd doctors managing almost all the workload of Covid-19 in the state will have no other choice but to withdraw our services with immediate effect as the people and authorities have left us with no other choice.”

The statement said there have been two incidents of violence in a week. “We will not be giving any further notice or warnings before stopping our services. If the administration cannot provide security to the doctors or if the people of Goa fail to understand the situation and the plight of the healthcare workers, then we won’t be responsible for any further untoward incidents happening as a result of the withdrawal of our services.”

The association has petitioned the health department to set up a special isolation facility for doctors for them to separate themselves in case they test positive or develop fatigue rather than travel home and risk infecting their families.