Goa rolls out Ayurvedic treatment for Covid-19 patients

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:48 IST

Goa has begun Ayurvedic treatment for patients suffering from Covid-19 to supplement the ongoing treatment at hospitals, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at his daily press conference, the Chief Minister announced that the Ayurvedic treatment was being offered alongside the regular allopathic treatment and in consultation with the doctors and the health department.

“I am happy to announce that we are the first state to use Ayurvedic treatment for quarantined patients as well as for patients who are positive with proper protocols in consultation with our medical team,” Sawant who is himself an Ayurvedic doctor, said.

“Along with the medical team which is working there, our Ayurvedic doctors -- the Ayurvedic Medical College and Ayurvedic Medical Association -- experts they discussed over what medicines can be given and already with the consultation with the health department we have started the treatment,” he added.

Sawant has however denied claims that Ayurveda can cure Covid19 as claimed by the Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, but said that while there is no cure for the disease, the Ayurvedic treatment will only help build immunity to fight the disease.

Goa has six active Covid-19 patients with one 55-year-old patient having recovered from the dreaded disease while all the others are stable.

“One good thing is that all our patients are doing very well, they are recovering, we have full faith in the team of doctors,” Sawant said.