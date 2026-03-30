Goa sex scandal: BJP posts photos of accused's councillor father with Cong leaders

The Goa BJP on Monday posted on social media photographs of a councillor, whose son has been arrested for alleged involvement in a sex scandal, with Congress leaders and asked if this was the reason the opposition party was "hyper active to paint a different story". On Monday, BJP Goa's social media in charge Shubham Parsekar released on X two pictures of Sushant Naik with state Congress chief Amit Patkar. (X/ @Parsekar0072)

Soham Naik (20), son of Sushant Naik, a member of Curchorem Municipal Council in south Goa, was arrested on March 22 in cases filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Goa Children's Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for allegedly raping minor girls, filming their obscene videos and circulating them.

Since then, the ruling BJP has been maintaining that councillor Sushant Naik had no link with the party. It also attacked parties like the Congress for making such insinuations.

On Monday, BJP Goa's social media in charge Shubham Parsekar released on X two pictures of Sushant Naik with state Congress chief Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

"A reason why Congress was hyper active to paint a different story?" Parsekar asked.

When contacted, Patkar said the photograph was from a cricket tournament organised in 2021 by then Curchorem Congress block president Pushkal Sawant.

The accused's father was also invited, Patkar said, adding that a photograph from such a public function does not mean "political or personal association".

"He was sitting next to me. I don't even remember. This photograph is of 2021. The BJP is trying to save face by coming up with such old photographs. Let this be stated clearly. There was no relationship then and now," Patkar added.

Instead of answering for the present, the BJP is hiding behind cheap propaganda, diversion and character assassination, he said.

"This is the DNA of the BJP's propaganda machine," Patkar claimed.

The Soham Naik case is being investigated by the Crime Branch. Four girls have deposed so far against the accused, its officials said.