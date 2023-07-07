Home / India News / Goa minister pitches for digital nomad visas, says will boost tourism

Goa minister pitches for digital nomad visas, says will boost tourism

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2023 09:29 PM IST

Rohan Khaunte said the digital nomad visa would boost Goa’s homestays that are hoping to get visitors on long stays.

PANAJI: Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte has urged the Union government to introduce a special visa for IT, tech and gig workers who wish to work from anywhere, a move he said will be hugely beneficial for Goa.

Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte (PTI)
Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte (PTI)

Khaunte said a digital nomad visa would boost Goa’s homestays that are hoping to get visitors on long stays.

“After Covid, we have realised that there are a lot of tourists coming here because of the quality of life we have and the creative space that they can have for themselves. Digital nomads are that fraternity who want to work digitally away from their office, away from their home and want to be in a creative space. These international travellers come for a long stay -- three months, six months, nine months, for which every country has started giving separate visas for them,” Khaunte told reporters after a meeting of the Tourism Board.

Rather than work while on a tourist visa, which is illegal, countries across the world have begun issuing specially crafted ‘digital nomad visas’ to cater to this group of workers.

“When we had taken this up, there were roughly about 13 countries and today there are about 46 countries. If this digital nomad visa comes, then you have international tourists coming here for a long stay. When he comes for a long stay he will stay in a rural area, with a family, eat their food, understand their culture. Digital nomads are high-income group technocrats. So, their spending power is also high so that is a gain,” Khaunte said.

Khaunte said his department will request chief minister Pramod Sawant to pursue the request with the external affairs ministry.

“And if this happens, digital visas will give new openings for homestays, tech tourism and open up the economy and environment especially the economy of the hinterlands,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out