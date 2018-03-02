Goa tourism minister warns errant shack operators of action

Beach shack operators would face stringent action if they violated the rules, Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Friday.

The minister was reacting to complaints by locals in the North Goa beach belt that shacks remain open beyond the permitted time, late into the night.

The complaints have come mostly from Baga-Sinquerim area, considered a night tourism hotspot, an official said.

Ajgaonkar, in a statement, said he would direct the tourism department to crack the whip on erring shack operators, and officials would be held accountable if they didn’t take action.

“I will not tolerate this defiance by shack operators as well as dereliction of duty by the department in not clamping down on the same. I have directed the Department of Tourism to act immediately against any such violation of norms under the shack policy,” he said.

He would look into the issues raised by the local population in the North Goa coastal stretch, the minister assured.

Tourism activities will be monitored strictly along the entire Goa coast and not only in North Goa, Ajgaonkar added.

He also asked police to keep a tight vigil along the beaches and crack down on activities which violate the law and bring disrepute to the coastal state.