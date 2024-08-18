Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.01 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 18, 2024, is 30.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.01 °C and 31.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.01 °C and 31.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.01 °C and 31.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|29.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|25.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|27.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|26.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 25, 2024
|24.55 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.01 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
SHARE
Copy