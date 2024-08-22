Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.21 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 22, 2024, is 27.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.69 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|25.03 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 25, 2024
|25.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.17 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
