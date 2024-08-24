Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.35 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 24, 2024, is 23.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.35 °C and 24.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 98% and the wind speed is 98 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.4 °C and 25.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 25, 2024
|24.22 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 26, 2024
|27.34 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|27.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|27.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|25.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.4 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
