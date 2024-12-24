Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.77 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.8 °C and 32.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 24, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 24, 2024, is 28.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.77 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.8 °C and 32.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 28.44 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 30.91 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 32.29 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 34.00 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 33.85 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 34.72 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 34.50 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.