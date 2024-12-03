Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.19 °C, check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 4, 2024 33.01 °C Moderate rain December 5, 2024 32.98 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 31.21 °C Moderate rain December 7, 2024 30.44 °C Light rain December 8, 2024 30.05 °C Overcast clouds December 9, 2024 30.97 °C Broken clouds December 10, 2024 29.57 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on December 3, 2024, is 28.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.19 °C and 31.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.57 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.