Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.55 °C, check weather forecast for December 6, 2024
Dec 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 6, 2024, is 31.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.68 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.55 °C and 34.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 7, 2024
|31.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|December 8, 2024
|30.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 9, 2024
|30.58 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 10, 2024
|32.73 °C
|Light rain
|December 11, 2024
|32.57 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 12, 2024
|31.88 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 13, 2024
|30.62 °C
|Few clouds
