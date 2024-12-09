Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.27 °C, check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 29.56 °C Light rain December 11, 2024 31.97 °C Scattered clouds December 12, 2024 31.64 °C Broken clouds December 13, 2024 28.49 °C Overcast clouds December 14, 2024 32.31 °C Broken clouds December 15, 2024 32.66 °C Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 32.22 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on December 9, 2024, is 30.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.27 °C and 32.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.55 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 22.27 °C and 32.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

