Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.17 °C, check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 3, 2025, is 30.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.17 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Goa weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.36 °C and 36.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.17 °C and 35.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 4, 2025 30.25 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 32.59 Broken clouds January 6, 2025 33.66 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 32.38 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 33.48 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 33.79 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 33.97 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Few clouds Kolkata 18.2 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.21 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.25 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.21 °C Overcast clouds



