Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 22, 2025, is 34.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 37.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Goa weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.38 °C and 36.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.99 °C and 37.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 23, 2025 34.34 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 35.23 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.85 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.72 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.12 Few clouds March 28, 2025 34.45 Scattered clouds March 29, 2025 35.85 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Few clouds Kolkata 27.72 °C Light rain Chennai 29.96 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.36 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.89 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.62 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.