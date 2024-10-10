Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.6 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on October 10, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.6 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.58 °C and 31.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 11, 2024 31.49 °C Moderate rain
October 12, 2024 31.38 °C Moderate rain
October 13, 2024 31.6 °C Light rain
October 14, 2024 31.73 °C Moderate rain
October 15, 2024 30.14 °C Moderate rain
October 16, 2024 29.14 °C Moderate rain
October 17, 2024 24.19 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on October 10, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
