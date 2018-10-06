GoAir passengers fume after being grounded for hours at Goa

A GoAir flight from Goa to New Delhi that was scheduled to take off at around 5:30 pm on Friday was delayed for almost seven hours due to a technical glitch before it finally taking off at 12 midnight with a planeload of irate passengers.

The Airbus A320 flight which arrived from Bangalore at 5pm with a stopover at Goa, was scheduled to proceed to New Delhi where it was to land at 8:15 pm. What angered the passengers was the fact that they were not informed about the cause of the delay or how long it would take to resolve.

“Kept us on the Goa runway for three hours, gave out two samosas for a 100 plus people flight, took back the flight for refuelling. Have made us deboard and no one has any idea what’s happening,” revealed Simrita Takhtar, a passenger.

Passengers were particularly annoyed that they were kept in the plane for over three hours before being asked to deplane as the aircraft was being refuelled.

While GoAir didn’t offer any official comment, they tweeted saying they were “extremely distressed to hear about this and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The Airports Authority of India which runs the Dabolim airport confirmed the delay due to a technical glitch but refused any further comment.

