GoAir is open for bookings for domestic flights from April 15: Report

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:12 IST

Low-cost carrier GoAir on Monday said it will resume bookings from April 15 for its domestic flights, according to news agency ANI.

“GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights, and the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020,” the carrier’s spokesperson said according to ANI.

Last week, India’s national carrier Air India stopped advance bookings for all flights till April 30.

Domestic flights had stopped as the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus came into force on March 25 but even before that many airlines had cancelled flights or stopped services due to low traffic.

India had initially suspended international flights for a week on March 22. It was later extended until April 15 in line with the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic that has led to the 21-day lockdown has paralysed the aviation sector. On Sunday, regional airline Air Deccan announced ceasing operations until further notice and that all employees were being put on leave without pay. It became the Indian aviation company to fall to the coronavirus crisis.