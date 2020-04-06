e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / GoAir is open for bookings for domestic flights from April 15: Report

GoAir is open for bookings for domestic flights from April 15: Report

Domestic flights had stopped as the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus came into force on March 25 but even before that many airlines had cancelled flights or stopped services due to low traffic.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GoAir will resume bookings for domestic flights on April 15 and on May 1 for international flights.
GoAir will resume bookings for domestic flights on April 15 and on May 1 for international flights.(GoAir)
         

Low-cost carrier GoAir on Monday said it will resume bookings from April 15 for its domestic flights, according to news agency ANI.

“GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights, and the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020,” the carrier’s spokesperson said according to ANI.

Last week, India’s national carrier Air India stopped advance bookings for all flights till April 30.

Domestic flights had stopped as the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus came into force on March 25 but even before that many airlines had cancelled flights or stopped services due to low traffic.

India had initially suspended international flights for a week on March 22. It was later extended until April 15 in line with the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic that has led to the 21-day lockdown has paralysed the aviation sector. On Sunday, regional airline Air Deccan announced ceasing operations until further notice and that all employees were being put on leave without pay. It became the Indian aviation company to fall to the coronavirus crisis.

top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers: Govt
Live| Have quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers: Govt
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news