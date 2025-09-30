Bhawanipatna , Hundreds of goats and hens were slaughtered on the roads in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday during 'Chhatar Jatra' of Maa Manikeswari as part of Maha Ashtami celebrations of Durga Puja. Goats, hens slaughtered on roads during 'Chhatar Jatra' in Odisha's Kalahandi

Kalahandi Superintendent of Police Nagaraj Devarakonda said that the festival passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

In order to maintain law and order, 20 platoons of the state police were deployed, as nearly five lakh people took part in the festival, he said.

Despite repeated appeals by the administration to desist from animal sacrifice, hundreds are killed openly every year, a senior official of the district administration said.

"We cannot stop the practice unless locals cooperate," he added.

The official said that the Kalahandi district administration, like every year, had launched an awareness campaign against animal sacrifice this time as well.

"We used local media and social media, and held meetings to persuade people to desist from animal slaughter," a senior police officer said.

He said the practice is deeply entwined with the religious sentiments of the local population, including the Kandha tribe.

Chhatar Jatra is a blend of tribal, royal, and non-tribal cultures.

Kandha tribe, which boast of a rich tradition, culture, and musical heritage, dominates Kalahandi, said tribal researcher Bhagaban Sahu.

Kalahandi District Magistrate Sachin Pawar had earlier held a series of meetings with senior officials, police and public representatives.

Devotees also release doves in air during the festival.

As per the tradition, Maa Manikeswari secretly goes to Jenakhal, a place about three km from the temple, at night on Maha Asthami and Chhatar Jatra is held when the goddess returns to her main temple.

The procession, which started around 5 am this morning with the beating of drums like 'Jena Badya' and 'Ghumura Badya', covered a 3-km distance to the main temple by noon.

Groups of people dressed as traditional Kandha tribal warriors and demons participate in the procession. There are groups that play 'ghanta' and other traditional instruments such as 'dhola' and 'nishan'.

The event starts with a sacrifice of a buffalo, followed by mass animal sacrifice on the streets, a priest said.

The erstwhile king of Kalahandi, Maharaja Anant Pratap Deo, received the procession at the temple gates.

'Chhatar Jatra' was also taken out in other areas such as Thuamul Rampur and Madanpur Rampur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.