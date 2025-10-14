'God knows who advised Siddaramaiah': Karnataka Congress MLA's remark on welfare schemes sparks row within party

A remark by senior Congress MLA and former minister RV Deshpande has set off a political storm in Karnataka, with opposition leaders and even some within the ruling party seizing on his statement that he would not have implemented the Congress government’s flagship five guarantees if he were chief minister. “God knows who advised Siddaramaiah," a Karnataka Congress MLA said, commenting on some welfare schemes. (File Photo)

At a public programme in Dandeli, Deshpande questioned the economic and social wisdom of the welfare schemes, saying they had altered gender dynamics and strained public finances. “The Siddaramaiah government gave five guarantees, ₹2,000 every month to women -- it’s a lottery for them. The situation of men has worsened. If men speak much, they will be punished,” the veteran leader said.

Deshpande, an eight-time MLA representing Haliyal, said the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi programmes -- providing cash aid to women and free electricity to households -- were populist measures introduced without foresight. “God knows who advised Siddaramaiah. If I were the CM, I would not have implemented it,” he said.

He also took aim at the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women. “Buses, oh my God! Women have left for Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Yellamma temple. These are all-women’s buses. These are the programmes of Siddaramaiah,” he said. The legislator went on to mock the Anna Bhagya initiative, which now provides 10 kg of free rice per person each month, and referred to plans to distribute an Indira Kit with cooking essentials. “Let women take them and enjoy. Even we don’t know what more he is going to give. I don’t know what magic Siddaramaiah is doing. I am unable to understand,” he said.

The five guarantees -- Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti -- were rolled out in May 2023 and together cost the exchequer ₹51,034 crore this fiscal. While the government hails them as pro-poor measures, several Congress functionaries have privately expressed concern that the schemes have left little room for development spending.

Deshpande’s comments quickly drew reactions across party lines. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka called the MLA’s remarks “the truth” and said more Congress leaders would eventually realise the damage the guarantees have caused. Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayana Swamy added, “Bankruptcy is happening in the name of guarantee. Congress people are opposing the guarantee from within.”

In defence of the government, home minister G Parameshwara countered, “When he becomes the CM, let him stop the guarantee if he wants. How can anyone say development is stunted?”