Godavari, Krishna water levels rise

Two major rivers in the Telugu states – Godavari and Krishna – continued to be in spate due to heavy inflows from upstream in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In the Godavari basin, major reservoirs of Sriramsagar and Nizamsagar, and barrages constructed as part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project at Medigadda and Annaram were filled to the brim due to the heavy inflow into the river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda, the irrigation department authorities lifted all the 85 gates to release water to the downstream, as inflows reached up to 9.09 lakh cusecs. In Annaram barrage, too, all the 66 gates were lifted to let out the water.At Nizamsagar and Sriramsagar reservoirs, too, there are heavy inflows due to lifting of gates in Vishnupuri and Balegaon projects on Godavari river in Maharashtra to let out flood to the downstream.

At Bhadrachalam, the district authorities sounded second warning signal, as the water level reached 51.6 feet on Thursday morning. “It is steadily increasing and might reach up to 53 feet by night,” district collector Anudeep Durishetty said.

The rise in water level at Bhadrachalam led to inundation of a few colonies in the temple town and low-lying areas of adjacent villages. Road links Bhadrachalam to Dummugudem, Cherla, Venkatapuram and Wajedu mandal (blocks) were cut off as the Godavari water was overflowing on the main road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the downstream of Godavar in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the rising water level in Godavari led to inundation of villages along the Polavaram major irrigation project, forcing the people to move to safer locations.

With the irrigation authorities lifting all the gates of Dowleshwaram barrage near Rajahmundry, flood water has entered into several island villages downstream in Konaseema district.

People in these villages are travelling by boats.

Meanwhile, huge flood inflows into the Krishna river down south resulted in water levels in the inter-state major reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala reaching up to their full reservoir level.

At Srisailam, the irrigation department authorities lifted all the 10 radial gates to let out 3.76 lakh cusecs of water in the downstream. At Nagarjunasagar, too, the authorities lifted all the 26 gates to release water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Pulichintala, too, the water level is fast approaching the FRL (full reservoir level) and the authorities have lifted all the project gates to release water. The people along the river course were alerted well in advance to prevent any loss of lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON