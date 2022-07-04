Furore over ‘Kaali’ smoking in film poster, plaint against director Leena Manimekalai

A complaint was filed against Indian documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for a poster in her new film ‘Kaali’ where a woman dressed as th Hindu deity is seen smoking. The complaint filed with the Delhi Police on Monday said Manimekalai had hurt Hindu sentiments.

The Madurai-born Toronto-based director had shared the poster on social media platforms where a woman in Goddess Kaali's attire can be seen smoking a cigarette. In the background, she can also be seen holding the pride flag of the LGBTQ community.

The poster infuriated some netizens, who felt it was an insult towards religious sentiments and demanded the poster be withdrawn. Soon after, the hashtag #ArrestLeenaManimekalai started trending on Twitter with users calling for action against the filmmaker.

"Leena Manimekalai a filmmaker portraying Hindu God as cigarettes smokers. She is Insulting Maa Kaali," wrote a user.

"I demand the arrest of leena Manimekalai. We won't tolerate the disrespect of our GODDESS KAALI MAA.We all the way of Tamil government this time.@beingarun28@TheDeepak2022#ArrestLeenaManimekalai," another user said.

“Today I am raising my voice for the arrest of an anti-Hindu filmmaker. Will you all be with me,” tweeted another user, with the hashtag.

Manimekalai has since restricted comments on her Instagram. The film was part of the ‘Rhythms of Canada’ segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, according to a tweet by the filmmaker.

"Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseumas part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW," Manimekalai had tweeted with the poster.

Manimekalai is not the first director to face such outrage. Several films and shows have in the past faced the ire of Twitterati and got into trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Some of the latest ones include Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' and Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Taandav'.

