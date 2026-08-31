Gogi, ‘gotra’, ‘court me murder’ song: Police reveal motive behind Ankit Baliyan killing

The killing of Ankit Baliyan - Haryanvi singer-YouTuber, outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli last week is suspected to have stemmed from an offence the accused party took over a song, linking it with the 2021 court murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi in Delhi's Rohini.

L: Murdered Haryanvi singer-YouTuber who was killed by armed assailants on August 26 | R: Suspects killed on Aug 31 in fire exchange with police (Instagram/ankiitbalyann and HT)

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Two suspects in the murder of Ankit Baliyan were killed in police shooting after they opened fire on personnel on being stopped.

The gunfire took place near the Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road, where a joint team of Shamli Kotwali police, Jhinjhana police and the SWAT team intercepted the two suspects, identified as Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, according to UP Police Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Amitabh Yash.

Giving details on the death of the suspects and the investigation findings so far, Shamli superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said on Monday, Since the Ankit Baliyan murder, I had ordered that night-time barricading and checking be carried out at every intersection in the district."

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{{^usCountry}} "I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana. When they reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, SHO." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana. When they reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, SHO." {{/usCountry}}

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Once surrounded by the police, the criminals took up positions and opened fire, the SP said, adding that in their firing, two constables sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to the district hospital in Shamli and have been referred to a higher medical centre.

Following retaliatory firing by the police, both criminals were seriously injured. They were taken into custody and subsequently died of their injuries.

Gogi, ‘court me murder’ song linked to Baliyan's killing

Asked about the findings in the case so far, SP Singh said interrogation of the accused revealed that Ankit Baliyan made a song “Court me goli maarenge meri jaan… judge ke paseene aayenge” [will shoot you down in court… even judge would be left sweating] that was linked to the 2021 Rohini court murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi by his gang members.

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The members of Gogi's gang had asked Baliyan not to make such a song saying it dishonours them, the SP said, adding that the Haryanvi singer did not listen.

The song subsequently went in support of rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria, who was alive at that time, said SP Singh. He added that since Tajpuria was also of Baliyan “gotra” and Ankit was also a Baliyan, the people involved in the gang believed that the song was made to target or insult them.

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“Although the matter was clarified later, they had still been after him ever since. They got an opportunity on August 26 and carried out the murder,” SP Singh said.

On May 2, 2023, gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria was brutally stabbed over 100 times in the courtyard of jail number 8 of Tihar Central Prison.

According to the police charge sheet, filed by the special cell on August 3, Tillu’s murder was a revenge attack for his involvement in the September 2021 murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex.

SP Singh also clarified on Monday that the two criminals who were killed in police gunfire had come to Shamli on August 20. “They stayed at the Surya Hotel. We have checked the hotel's CCTV footage and found their Aadhaar and PAN card details there. We have conducted a complete investigation of the hotel,” the officer said.

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The investigation also showed that they did not use any GPS-tracking device or similar equipment while carrying out their activities.

The mastermind of the August 26 incident, who was allegedly coordinating the entire operation through Snapchat, is Rahul alias Bhola, a resident of Sonipat. He is also a criminal, SP Singh said. He is wanted in Haryana and a reward has been declared for information leading to his arrest.