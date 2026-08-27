‘Murder maar de sadak ke upar’: Haryanvi singer-YouTuber Ankiit Balyann’s last reel before 18-bullet killing

About an hour before being murdered by armed assailants who fired 18 rounds at him, Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankiit Balyann had on Wednesday posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen sitting in a car and singing a song about murder. Police said Ankiit Balyann suffered five bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead (Instagram/ankiitbaliyann)

Balyann was allegedly shot dead by four armed assailants outside a gym near the Aryapuri drain embankment in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli at around 7 pm on Wednesday, HT earlier reported, citing police.

According to the police, witnesses said the attackers were waiting outside the gym and opened fire as Balyann came out and approached his SUV. They allegedly forced open the vehicle’s door and fired at him before fleeing on motorcycles without registration plates

The assailants allegedly fired around 18 rounds at him, said police.

Reel on murder song before murder Hours before the murder, Ankiit Balyann took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him singing two lines of a song, asking his fans to share the same.

Murder maar de sadak ke upar… Jo katkega, woh batkega, saara bach jaavega [Commit the murder on the road …Whoever gets cut down will be scattered Everyone else will survive], he sings.

"….apne laadley bhai ude Ye line share kar do Jai Baba Ji, Jai Bharat [ Brothers, share this line for your beloved brother], he adds.