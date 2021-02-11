Home / India News / Gold prices steady at 32,220 per 10 gram
Gold prices steady at 32,220 per 10 gram

Silver rates, however, dropped by ₹200 to ₹38,600 on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Gold prices Friday ended steady at 32,220 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid weak global cues.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity remained unchanged at 32,220 and 32,070 per 10 gram, respectively.

Similarly, sovereign gold stood steady at 25,000 per 8 gram.

Globally, gold declined to USD 1,239.58 an ounce in New York, while silver held steady at USD 14.68 an ounce.

Silver ready declined by 200 to 38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by 221 to 38,130 per kg.

Besides, silver coins remained unchanged at 74,000 for buying and 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

