Gold prices steady at 32,220 per 10 gram

Gold prices Friday ended steady at ₹32,220 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid weak global cues.

Silver rates, however, dropped by ₹200 to ₹38,600 on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity remained unchanged at ₹32,220 and ₹32,070 per 10 gram, respectively.

Similarly, sovereign gold stood steady at ₹25,000 per 8 gram.

Globally, gold declined to USD 1,239.58 an ounce in New York, while silver held steady at USD 14.68 an ounce.

Silver ready declined by ₹200 to ₹38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by ₹221 to ₹38,130 per kg.

Besides, silver coins remained unchanged at ₹74,000 for buying and ₹75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.