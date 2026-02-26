Gold, silver prices today LIVE updates: Both metals climb amid geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty

Gold prices in metro cities

In Bengaluru, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,61,900 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, gold was quoted at ₹1,62,560 per 10 grams for 24-carat purity.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,070 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, gold was trading at ₹1,61,910 per 10 grams.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,61,930 per 10 grams.

In Pune, gold rates stood at ₹1,61,950 per 10 grams.

Silver rates today in India

Silver prices in India were unchanged as of February 26. The price of silver stood at ₹3,019 per 10 grams, ₹30,190 per 100 grams, and ₹3,01,900 per kilogram.

Apart from industrial applications, silver is widely used in jewellery. India is the world’s largest consumer and a major importer of silver, with domestic prices influenced by global rates, import duties and taxes.

Silver prices in metro cities

In Bengaluru, silver was priced at ₹2,959 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, silver stood at ₹3,039 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, silver was trading at ₹3,019 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, silver prices stood at ₹2,969 per 10 grams.

In Mumbai, silver was priced at ₹3,009 per 10 grams.

In Pune, silver stood at ₹3,029 per 10 grams.

Global market cues

Gold rose in international markets as traders assessed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the impact of US tariffs on global trade. Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $5,188.76 an ounce, extending gains after bullion rose nearly 6% over the last six sessions and nearly 20% so far this year, Bloomberg reported.

Silver advanced 0.9% to $89.99 per ounce, while platinum and palladium also recorded gains, while US gold futures for April delivery slipped 0.5% to $5,199.20, both metals touching three-week highs in the previous session, as per Reuters.

Why invest in gold?

Gold is considered a safe and reliable investment during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. It acts as a hedge against inflation, offers strong liquidity, and helps stabilise portfolios over the long term.

Why invest in silver?

Silver remains attractive due to its dual role as a precious and industrial metal. Strong demand from India’s jewellery sector, coupled with industrial usage and supply constraints, supports its long-term price outlook, while its affordability makes it accessible to more investors than gold.