Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Is this the right time to invest in gold? Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai

Is this the right time to invest in gold? Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai
Spot gold fell 1% to $5,016.56 per ounce by 0055 GMT. The metal gained 2% on Monday, as the dollar weakened to a more than one-week low. It had scaled a record high of $5,594.82 per ounce on January 29.
Gold and silver prices fell on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, as the dollar edged higher from a more than one-week low, while investors awaited key US jobs and inflation data due later this week to gauge the interest rate trajectory. Spot gold fell 1% to $5,016.56 per ounce by 0055 GMT. The metal gained 2% on Monday, as the dollar weakened to a more than one-week low. It had scaled a record high of $5,594.82 per ounce on January 29, Reuters reported.
How have gold, silver performed lately?
Precious metals had crashed from all-time highs at the end of January after a rally that surged too far, too fast. By Friday’s close, gold was down about 11% from its January 29 peak, though it remained up roughly 15% for the year. Gold rose 1.3% to $5,028.77 an ounce by 8:28 am Singapore time, while silver gained 1.7% to $79.18.
Why should you invest in gold?
Gold is considered a safe and reliable mode of investment. It acts as an excellent hedge against inflation and is also an effective portfolio diversifier.
Why should you invest in silver?
There are several reasons to invest in silver. Being a precious metal, it is always in demand in the jewellery markets in India. Since there is a huge demand for silver, the availabily of the metal is dropping. In future, the prices will rise resulting in profit for the investors who put their money into the metal now. Another important fact is that silver is cheaper than gold.
How are gold rates determined in cities in India?
The gold prices in Indian cities depend on various factors like demand, state taxes, octroi charges, interest levied, bullion associations, transportation costs etc.
Price of silver in Hyderabad
The price of silver in Hyderabad on Tuesday stood at ₹300 per gram and ₹3,00,000 per kilogram.
Price of silver in Mumbai
The price of silver in Mumbai on Monday stood at ₹300 per gram and ₹3,00,000 per kilogram.
India January consumer inflation likely rose to 2.4% on food and gold prices
India's annual consumer inflation rate likely rose for a third consecutive month to 2.4% in January, according to a Reuters poll of economists, as firming food prices and higher gold and silver coincided with fading favourable base effects.
January will be the first month of a new data series based on 2024 prices and will mark the first time since August that inflation returns to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2%-6% target band. (Reuters)
Where can we buy silver in India?
Silver can be purchased from banks, jewellers and online agents in India. The banks charge higher rates due to purity checks and assurance provided by them. The jewellers offer different products based on the weight. Silver can also be bought online with a number of companies providing a platform for online purchase.
What are the factors affecting silver price in India?
In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase. The industrial firms use silver for production of various commodities like jewellery, coins, medals etc. Also, it is easier to influence the silver market through large trades and purchases.
Price of gold and silver in Delhi on Monday
The price of gold in Delhi on Monday stood at ₹15,806 per gram for 24-karat gold, ₹14,490 per gram for 22-karat gold, and ₹11,859 per gram for 18-karat gold. The price of silver in Delhi was ₹300 per gram, or ₹3,00,000 per kilogram.
Gold, silver retreat as dollar ticks up
