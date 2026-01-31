Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Delhi gold eases at ₹1,69,340 per 10 grams for 24K, silver at ₹3,949

Silver prices in Delhi were quoted at ₹394.90 per gram, translating to ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.

Gold prices in the national capital have been trending upward since the start of the year, largely driven by weakness in equity markets, which pushed investors towards safer assets like gold.

A city-wise break-up of current prices:

Mumbai: Gold prices were marginally lower compared to Delhi. On January 31, 24 karat gold was priced at ₹16,919 per gram, while 22 karat gold stood at ₹15,509 per gram and 18 karat gold at ₹12,689 per gram.

Silver prices in Mumbai were the same as Delhi, at ₹394.90 per gram or ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.

Hyderabad: The city Mumbai’s gold rates, with 24 karat gold priced at ₹16,919 per gram, 22 karat gold at ₹15,509 per gram, and 18 karat gold at ₹12,689 per gram.

Silver, however, traded at a premium in the city, quoted at ₹404.90 per gram and ₹4,04,900 per kilogram.

Bengaluru:

The price of gold in Bangalore today is Rs16,919 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,509 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,689 per gram for 18 karat gold.

The price of silver in Bangalore today is ₹394.90 per gram and ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.

Kolkata:

The price of gold in Kolkata today is ₹16,919 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,509 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs12,689 per gram for 18 karat gold.

The price of silver in Kolkata is ₹394.90 per gram and ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.

On January 30, gold and silver prices declined in domestic markets, retreating from record highs reached earlier in the week.

Twenty-four-carat gold slipped below its peak level across major cities, while silver continued to trade below the ₹4 lakh per kilogram mark.

In Mumbai, 24 karat gold was priced at around ₹1,70,620 per 10 grams, while rates in Delhi were slightly higher at approximately ₹1,70,770 per 10 grams, according to market data available around 10 am on Friday. Gold prices in Hyderabad were broadly in line with those in Mumbai.

Silver on January 30 was quoted at ₹3,950 per 10 grams in both Delhi and Mumbai. Hyderabad once again saw higher prices, with silver trading at around ₹4,150 per 10 grams.