Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Delhi gold eases at ₹1,69,340 per 10 grams for 24K, silver at ₹3,949
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE update: Gold and silver prices were mixed across major cities on January 31. Delhi saw 24K gold at ₹16,934 per gram, while Mumbai and Hyderabad traded slightly lower. Silver stayed below ₹4 lakh per kg in most markets.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold and silver prices are in focus over a significant price surge over the past few days. On Saturday, prices eased slightly after touching record highs earlier in the week. In Delhi, the price of gold on January 31 stood at ₹16,934 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,524 per gram for 22 karat gold, and ₹12,704 per gram for 18 karat gold, also known as 999 gold....Read More
Silver prices in Delhi were quoted at ₹394.90 per gram, translating to ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.
Gold prices in the national capital have been trending upward since the start of the year, largely driven by weakness in equity markets, which pushed investors towards safer assets like gold.
A city-wise break-up of current prices:
Mumbai: Gold prices were marginally lower compared to Delhi. On January 31, 24 karat gold was priced at ₹16,919 per gram, while 22 karat gold stood at ₹15,509 per gram and 18 karat gold at ₹12,689 per gram.
Silver prices in Mumbai were the same as Delhi, at ₹394.90 per gram or ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.
Hyderabad: The city Mumbai’s gold rates, with 24 karat gold priced at ₹16,919 per gram, 22 karat gold at ₹15,509 per gram, and 18 karat gold at ₹12,689 per gram.
Silver, however, traded at a premium in the city, quoted at ₹404.90 per gram and ₹4,04,900 per kilogram.
Bengaluru:
The price of gold in Bangalore today is Rs16,919 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,509 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹12,689 per gram for 18 karat gold.
The price of silver in Bangalore today is ₹394.90 per gram and ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.
Kolkata:
The price of gold in Kolkata today is ₹16,919 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹15,509 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs12,689 per gram for 18 karat gold.
The price of silver in Kolkata is ₹394.90 per gram and ₹3,94,900 per kilogram.
On January 30, gold and silver prices declined in domestic markets, retreating from record highs reached earlier in the week.
Twenty-four-carat gold slipped below its peak level across major cities, while silver continued to trade below the ₹4 lakh per kilogram mark.
In Mumbai, 24 karat gold was priced at around ₹1,70,620 per 10 grams, while rates in Delhi were slightly higher at approximately ₹1,70,770 per 10 grams, according to market data available around 10 am on Friday. Gold prices in Hyderabad were broadly in line with those in Mumbai.
Silver on January 30 was quoted at ₹3,950 per 10 grams in both Delhi and Mumbai. Hyderabad once again saw higher prices, with silver trading at around ₹4,150 per 10 grams.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE update: On MCX today, gold is trading at ₹15,097 per gram, translating to ₹1,50,970 per 10 grams, according to Bullions.co.in.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE update: "Gold and silver experienced a significant correction on Friday as investors moved to aggressively book profits following a recent record-breaking rally. This decline was mainly fuelled by the heavy liquidation of long positions by large institutional players, who sought to secure gains after a strong multi-session advance," HDFC Securities’ Senior Commodities Analyst Saumil Gandhi, told news agency PTI.
He added that a recovery in the US dollar further pressured bullion.
"From a technical standpoint, both gold and silver had been trading in overbought territory over the past several sessions, heightening the risk of a corrective move," Gandhi said, adding that the combination of stretched technical conditions, institutional profit-taking, and a recovery in the US dollar that is likely to continue adds pressure on bullion in the short term.
