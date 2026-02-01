Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Rates remain static after big crash, check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata today

In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, gold prices hovered around ₹1,69,300 per 10 grams, and the highest rate for 24 Karat gold was seen in Chennai, at ₹1,73,010 per 10 grams. The new rates come a day after gold prices reportedly slid ₹3,500, or 2.07 per cent, to ₹1,65,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Prices of silver also remained largely unchanged, with a little uptick from Saturday. The highest silver rate was seen in Chennai at ₹4,18,900. In Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, prices hovered around ₹4,10,000.

Key gold and silver prices across cities today: Cities 24K Gold (per 10 grams) Silver (per kg) Mumbai ₹1,69,300 ₹4,10,900 Delhi ₹1,69,470 ₹4,11,900 Kolkata ₹1,69,310 ₹4,06,900 Bengaluru ₹1,69,300 ₹4,05,900 Chennai ₹1,73,010 ₹4,18,900 Pune ₹1,69,350 ₹4,12,900 Surat ₹1,69,300 ₹4,13,900

What's happening to gold and silver rates?

Gold and silver experienced a significant correction on Friday as prices of gold with 99.9 per cent purity reportedly plunged by ₹14,000 per 10 grams, and silver tumbled by ₹20,000 per kilogram. The big crash after a record high in prices of the precious metals was largely attributed to investors aggressively trying to book profits that day.

Gold prices in the national capital have been trending upward since the start of the year, largely driven by weakness in equity markets, which pushed investors towards safer assets like gold.

The situation largely remained the same on Saturday. However, globally silver prices tanked about 35 per cent below their record high of $121.755 per ounce.