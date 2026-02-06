Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Metals set for weekly losses on tech selloff and stronger dollar
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: MCX gold opened today at ₹1,51,948 per 10 grams, down ₹1,098 or 0.71% compared with the previous close of ₹1,53,046. The weaker opening comes amid pressure in global bullion markets and a firm US dollar, which reduced safe-haven demand in early trade.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: On Friday, gold and silver regained early losses. However, the rates were headed for a second straight week of declines as a global rout in tech equities and a stronger US dollar erased gains made by the metals during a brief recovery earlier this week. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,790.80 per ounce by 0224 GMT, but was down 1.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 1.7% to $4,806.50 per ounce, Reuters reported. ...Read More
Gold rates in India stood at ₹1,597,30 per 10 grams for 24 -Carat gold and Rs1,464,40 for 22-Carat.
In India, silver prices on Thursday dropped sharply, sliding 9% to ₹2,44,654 on the MCX. However, gold prices in India on Thursday rose by ₹5,510 for 24-carat gold, trading at ₹1,59,730 per 10 grams. Similarly, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,46,440 per 10 grams, registering a gain of ₹5,050. Meanwhile, silver prices also strengthened, with the metal quoted at ₹3,37,100 per kg.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: COMEX gold slips below $4,800/oz, silver plunges 8%
Gold and silver prices are extending their pullback from recent record highs, with fresh selling pressure seen across global markets. After a brief dead-cat bounce earlier in the week on Tuesday and Wednesday, precious metals came under heavy selling on Thursday, and the weakness has carried into early Friday trade. COMEX gold dropped below the $4,800 per ounce level and touched an intraday low of $4,671.14. Silver also remained under pressure, with COMEX silver trading at $70.25 per ounce at 6:40 am on Friday - down about 8.5% from the previous session’s close.
Gold, silver price today live updates: Strong dollar, easing US–China tensions weigh on precious metals
Gold, silver price today live updates: Gold and silver prices came under pressure as the US dollar strengthened to a near two-week high. Signs of easing US–China trade tensions also reduced safe-haven flows into precious metals, triggering fresh selling.
Gold price today: MCX gold opens lower by ₹1,098, slips below previous close
MCX gold opened today at ₹1,51,948 per 10 grams, down ₹1,098 or 0.71% compared with the previous close of ₹1,53,046. The weaker opening comes amid pressure in global bullion markets and a firm US dollar, which reduced safe-haven demand in early trade.