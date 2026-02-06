Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Metals set for weekly losses on tech selloff and stronger dollar

Live

Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold, silver rates today highlights: Gold and silver erased gains and tumbled on Thursday across global, Asian and Indian markets.

Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: On Friday, gold and silver regained early losses. However, the rates were headed for a second straight week of declines as a global rout in tech equities and a stronger US dollar erased gains made by the metals during a brief recovery earlier this week. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,790.80 per ounce by 0224 GMT, but was down 1.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 1.7% to $4,806.50 per ounce, Reuters reported. Gold rates in India stood at ₹1,597,30 per 10 grams for 24 -Carat gold and Rs1,464,40 for 22-Carat. In India, silver prices on Thursday dropped sharply, sliding 9% to ₹2,44,654 on the MCX. However, gold prices in India on Thursday rose by ₹5,510 for 24-carat gold, trading at ₹1,59,730 per 10 grams. Similarly, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,46,440 per 10 grams, registering a gain of ₹5,050. Meanwhile, silver prices also strengthened, with the metal quoted at ₹3,37,100 per kg. ...Read More

