Goldy Brar reveals why he ordered Sidhu Moosewala's murder: ‘It was either him or us’

Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in broad daylight nearly three years ago. The man accused of orchestrating the killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, has now broken his silence. MHA designate "individual terrorist" Goldy Brar tells why he orchestrated the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala(File photo)

In a rare interview released as part of a BBC documentary on Moosewala's birth anniversary, Brar gave a cold and unapologetic explanation for why he ordered the killing.

Brar was on a phone call with the BBC journalist when she asked why he killed Sidhu Moosewala. Was it for money or fame? He replied that Moosewala's actions had left him and his associates “no choice.”

“He crossed lines he shouldn't have,” Brar said. “We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that.”

The fatal ambush took place on a May afternoon in 2022, near Moose Wala's native village in Punjab's Mansa district.

The singer, driving his black Mahindra Thar, was reportedly followed by two vehicles. One of them swerved to block his SUV, after which gunmen opened fire. Multiple bullets were sprayed into the vehicle, killing the 28-year-old artist. Locals later discovered his body slumped in the driver's seat.

Why did Goldy Brar kill Sidhu Moosewala

The BBC interview sheds new light on the motives behind Moosewala's killing. Brar alleged that the dispute began over a kabaddi tournament in a village affiliated with their rivals.

According to him, Moosewala's public support for the rival team upset his gang members, including notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"He was promoting people we were at odds with. That didn't sit well with Lawrence and the others," Brar claimed. "They warned him, told him to stay away, but he didn't."

The simmering feud was reportedly eased temporarily by Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, popularly known as Vicky, a Youth Akali Dal leader and an associate of Bishnoi.

Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight on 7 August 2021 in Mohali's Sector 71, a killing that Brar suggested was linked to Moosewala.

"Everyone knew what part Sidhu had in that," Brar said. "Cops knew it; even journalists knew it. But nobody acted because of his political clout and money. We waited for justice. We waited for someone to take action. When no one did, we acted."

"He should've faced legal consequences. Jail, not fame," Brar said.

When the journalist asked him why he did not go through the legal system, Brar dismissed the Indian legal system altogether.

"Justice doesn't exist for people like us; only the powerful get it. I'm glad I didn't beg politicians for help like others."

Referring to Middukhera, he added, "Vicky tried doing things the legal way. You can ask him yourself how that ended."

Goldy Brar, who is believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had publicly claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Brar was declared a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification dated 1 January 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing his links to cross-border arms smuggling and his association with the banned group Babbar Khalsa International.

Despite ongoing investigations, no convictions have been made in the case, and Brar remains at large.