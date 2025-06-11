BBC releases Sidhu Moosewala documentary despite father’s ban plea. What's the case?

British broadcaster BBC World Service on Tuesday released a two-part documentary titled ‘The Killing Call’ on YouTube, centred around the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The release came despite a legal plea from the late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, who had approached a Mansa court seeking a stay on the documentary's screening. The foreign broadcaster, BBC released a two-episode documentary on slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his birth anniversary (HT File Photo)

The documentary was originally scheduled for a public screening in Mumbai on June 11, coinciding with Moosewala’s birth anniversary. However, amid growing controversy and legal objections, the BBC World Service shifted the release to YouTube.

Court refuses interim stay, hearing scheduled

Hearing a civil suit filed by Balkaur Singh, civil judge (senior division) Rajinder Singh Nagpal on Tuesday declined to issue any interim order to block the documentary. The court has scheduled the matter for a detailed hearing on June 12.

Singh has named the foreign broadcaster along with two individuals, Ishleen Kaur and Ankur Jain, as respondents in the suit.

According to Balkaur’s lawyer, Satinder Pal Singh, the petitioner argued that the screening could impact the ongoing criminal trial into Moose Wala’s murder and violate the family's right to privacy.

Father alleges consent bypassed

In complaints filed earlier with Maharashtra’s director general of police and the Juhu police station, Balkaur Singh alleged that the documentary used Sidhu Moosewala’s name, likeness, and life story without obtaining consent from the family.

He further alleged that invitations were sent to individuals claiming to reveal unknown details about the late singer, which he said could be an attempt to tarnish his son’s legacy.

Balkaur also said no response had been received from the Maharashtra Police regarding any action on the complaints filed last week.

Documentary explores fame, crime, and mystery

The BBC documentary spans two episodes. The first part focuses on Sidhu Moosewala’s early life, rise to fame, and the controversies surrounding him. The second part delves into the circumstances surrounding his assassination on May 29, 2022, in Punjab’s Mansa district.

“It’s a story that takes us from the villages of rural India to the hip-hop scene of eastern Canada, from the turbulant history of Punjab to the contested politics of modern India, and from the shadowy world of organised crime to a chilling phone call with the fugitive gangster, who says he ordered the hit,” the BBC world service, said in the video’s description.

Screengrab of the YouTube interface showing the BBC documentary on Sidhu Moose Wala (YouTube)

The film features interviews with Moose Wala’s friends, journalists, police officials from Punjab and Delhi, and includes an audio interview with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder.

Moosewala’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in broad daylight while travelling without police security. His death sent shockwaves across India and among the Punjabi diaspora worldwide.

The 28-year-old singer was shot at by attackers who fired over 30 bullets, and was later discovered by locals slumped in the driver’s seat.

Goldy Brar who has alleged ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing. He has since been designated an “individual terrorist” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The case remains under investigation, with no convictions yet, while Brar continues to evade arrest.

Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.