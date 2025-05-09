Vicky Middukhera murder case: Mohali court reserves bail plea orders of accused

Mohali court on Thursday reserved its orders on bail plea filed by the accused in murder case of Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera. The court will pronounce the decision on May 9. On August 7, 2021, Middukhera was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am, when two masked men chased him and fired multiple shots at him. (File)

The bail plea was filed by Dharmendra Gugni through his counsel. After which the court issued notice to Mohali police, which later submitted its reply.

Notably, Gugni is already serving a sentence in another murder case in Mohali.

Three gangsters have already been convicted in the Vicky Middukhera case, meanwhile, due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Dagar, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana.The court also directed further investigation into the role of others, including Shagan Preet Singh, Ravinder Singh Chauhan, Saurav Thakur, Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial, Sobir, and Dharmendra Gugni.

The family of the deceased has vowed to continue the legal battle until all those responsible are brought to justice.

On August 7, 2021, Middukhera was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am, when two masked men chased him and fired multiple shots at him.Middukhera had ran for his life for about 500 metres amid raining bullets and had even managed to scale the wall of the Sector 71 community centre for cover, but could not survive. He used to carry a licensed pistol in his vehicle, but did not get a chance to grab it. He sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The next day, the Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the killing on social media. Initial investigations pointed to Lucky Patial, a known member of the gang, as a key figure in the murder conspiracy. Following this, Mohali police interrogated 26 gangsters, many of whom were brought from prisons across the country, including Tihar Jail. Subsequent arrests by Delhi Police revealed the murder plot had been orchestrated from behind bars by Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, who allegedly arranged the shooters and getaway vehicle.