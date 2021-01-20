‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally

For the second consecutive day, the controversial “goli maaro (shoot the traitors) slogan was raised in Bengal at a rally led by Trinamool rebel and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a roadshow at Chandannagar in Hooghly district. BJP members of Parliament Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee were also present at the rally.

A section of TMC workers had raised the slogan at a roadshow in south Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.

“TMC workers should not have uttered it but the BJP has proved once again that it believes in the culture of violence in letter and spirit,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya tried to make a distinction between the slogans chanted by his party and the opposition Trinamool.

“Our party does not endorse it at all. People carrying the BJP flag cannot talk like that. However, one must understand that when we talk of traitors of India we mean mercenaries and terrorists who kill innocent citizens and pose a threat to the nation. The intention of the TMC workers was quite different because they talked of traitors of Bengal,” he told the media in Kolkata.

The incendiary slogan first made headlines when it was chanted by BJP leaders in rallies in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid nationwide protests against it. Union minister Anurag Thakur had raised the slogan last January against CAA protesters in Delhi.