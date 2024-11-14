'Good infrastructure essential for eliminating poverty, creating jobs': Nitin Gadkari at HTLS

Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said good infrastructure is essential for eliminating poverty, creating jobs and advancing the country's development. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), the minister said the central government aims to reduce logistics costs over the next two years. HTLS: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said political parties must follow an idea-driven approach to politics.

"In the next 2 years, we aim to reduce logistics costs down to a single digit from 14-16%, targeting 9%. PM Narendra Modi's vision is for India to become atma nirbhar, achieve a $5 trillion economy and emerge as the world’s third-largest economy. We are working tirelessly to make this vision a reality," Gadkari told Sunetra Choudhury, HT's national political editor.

He said India's development will take place if sectors like water, power, transport and communication develop.

"Water, power, transport, and communication—when these four things develop in a country, capital investment flows into it. And because of capital investment, there is growth in industry, trade, and business. And when industry, trade, and business grow, it impacts society. First, per capita income increases; second, poverty is reduced, employment rises, and the country becomes prosperous and well-off," he said.

He, however, said development and the environment should go hand in hand.

"Our society has three pillars: ethics, economy, and ecology and environment. Without creating conflict among them, we should protect ecology and the environment while enhancing our domestic happiness index," he added.

Gadkari also dwelled on road accidents in India. He urged the masses to change their mindset regarding road safety.

"Accidents aren’t determined by the size of the car, but by the attitude and behaviour of the people behind the wheel. If we can shift our mindset and take responsibility, I’m confident we can reduce the number of road accidents," he said.

Nitin Gadkari said the government will soon introduce a satellite-based toll system.

Nitin Gadkari on politics in India

The BJP leader also spoke about politics in India. He said political parties must follow an idea-driven approach to politics.

"To build a stronger nation, political parties must embrace idea-driven and principle-centered politics, placing values above power. Only then can we create a truly resilient democracy," he said.

He further said what the Narendra Modi government achieved in 10 years Congress couldn't in 60 years of its rule.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the government of India has worked for farmers, villages, the poor, and labourers, achieving in 10 years what Congress couldn’t in 60. This is in the minds of all the people," he said.

Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra election

Gadkari said the BJP's strength has grown in Maharashtra.

"Our strength has grown in Maharashtra. Three parties have come together. The Maharashtra government has also done good work, and the Ladli Behna Yojana has had a positive impact. In the upcoming election, our alliance will emerge victorious and we will form the government," he said.

Gadkari exhorted the people of India to set aside caste divisions.

"The challenges in our daily lives are not defined by the caste we come from, but by the effort we put in. To move forward as a society, we must set aside caste divisions and focus on collective growth and development," he said.